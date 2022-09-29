Pakistan Navy Inducts New ATR-77 Aircraft

Pakistan Navy (PN) has inducted a new ATR-77 aircraft into its naval fleet in a bid to bolster its military capabilities.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement in this regard and said that its induction ceremony was held in Karachi, which was attended by the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, as a chief guest.

ALSO READ PMC Announces Important Decisions on MDCAT 2022

Naval Chief, Admiral Muhammad Ahmed Khan Niazi, and other serving and retired officers of all three armed forces were also present at the occasion.

The new aircraft is loaded with cutting-edge technology and munitions, which will augment PN’s operational capabilities, the military’s media wing added.

General Raza addressed the ceremony and underlined the geopolitical shifts in the Indian Ocean. He emphasized that the Navy is prepared to counter any challenges that may arise in the region.

ALSO READ Foreign Visits of MNAs During FY2018-19 Come Under Scrutiny

Earlier, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) received the second batch of Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5 generation fighter jets from China.

According to details, the photos that went viral on social media last month indicated that the second batch of J-10Cs would be colored with a tactical camouflage, which is similar to the Mirage 5PA.