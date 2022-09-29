PMC Announces Important Decisions on MDCAT 2022

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Council met on Wednesday with President Dr. Noushad Sheikh in the chair. The meeting took important decisions regarding MDCAT.

According to details, the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022 will be conducted by the respective provincial medical commissions.

PMC Council Meeting Important decisions:NLE passing percentage reduced from 70% to 50%-MDCAT Test will be conducted provincially & paper based-MDCAT pass percentage for MBBS will be 55% & for BDS will be 45%-MDCAT Registration extends for 10 more days-Registration portal is open. pic.twitter.com/dLTCtDaLot — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) September 28, 2022

The pass percentage of paper-based MDCAT for admissions to MBBS programs will be 55% and 45% for BDS programs. Meanwhile, the registration for MDCAT 2022 has been extended by 10 more days.

Besides, the PMC also decided to reduce the pass percentage of the National Licensing Exam (NLE) from 70% to 50%. National and international medical graduates are required to clear NLE to get a license for a job or practice in Pakistan.

In a similar development, the Senate Standing Committee on Health rejected the amendments moved by some senators, seeking to amend the bill titled “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill 2022.”

In its meeting presided over by Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, the Standing Committee stated that a bill once cleared by the committee cannot be amended, and amendments can only be made in the Parliament.