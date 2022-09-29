PMC Announces Good News for Doctors

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to increase the validity of the registration of doctors. The decision was taken in a recent meeting of the PMC council.

According to reports, the registration of doctors will now be valid for five years instead of the previous two years. Moreover, doctors who are aged 60 years or above will be able to renew their registration by paying only 50% of the total fee.

Besides, the PMC Council has also authorized all provincial medical commissions to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2022.

It has also set the pass percentage for paper-based MDCAT for admissions to MBBS programs at 55% and 45% for BDS programs. The deadline for the registration for MDCAT has also been increased by 10 days.

In a similar development, the Senate Standing Committee on Health rejected the amendments moved by some senators, seeking to amend the bill titled “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill 2022.”

In its meeting presided over by Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, the Standing Committee stated that a bill once cleared by the committee cannot be amended, and amendments can only be made in the Parliament.