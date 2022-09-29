PIA Orders Air Hostesses to Start Wearing Undergarments

In an unusual development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has ordered both its male and female cabin crew members to ensure wearing undergarments during off-duty hours.

According to the advisory issued by PIA’s General Manager (GM) Flight Services, the national flag carrier noted that some cabin crew members tend to dress casually while traveling intercity, staying in hotels, and visiting various offices.

The advisory added that such dressing leaves a poor impression on the viewers and portrays a negative image of not only the individual but also of the organization.

Therefore, the crew members are required to be properly dressed up in plain clothes, which are formal and worn over proper undergarments. The clothes worn by the cabin crew should be in line with national and cultural morals.

TCPs, SPs, LCCs, and Grooming Officers are required to monitor cabin crew at the times and immediately report any deviation from these directives through email and flight services log.

Published in the PIA’s standards bulletin, which is restricted for internal use only, the advisory ordered all cabin crew members to ensure complete compliance with these instructions.