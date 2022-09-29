FIA Arrests Scammers Posing as TV Game Show Operators

The Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a group of five scammers, posing as the operatives of a game show, in two separate operations in Faisalabad.

The accused men, Imran, Ali Raza, and Muneer, had been making calls to unsuspecting citizens, pretending to represent a game show, and luring them with rewards.

They extorted a combined sum of Rs. 800,000 from different people.

Similarly, Ghulam Shabbir and Imran were arrested in a separate operation for robbing Rs. 300,000 while posing as someone’s relative.

Both cases have been filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

In similar news, CCW had also arrested scammers from Faisalabad in July for selling fake accounts for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile game for hundreds of thousands of rupees. The accused, Hassan Shakir and Ameer Hamza, had extorted Rs. 820,000 while selling fake accounts for the popular game.