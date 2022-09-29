Punjab Announces Second Annual Exams Date Sheet for Matric

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the schedule for the second annual examinations of Matriculation.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha have finalized the schedule for the second annual exams to facilitate students who want to improve their marks or have failed the first annual exams.

According to the details, the second annual exams for class 9 will start on 18 October and end on 27 October while class 10 exams will begin on 6 October and complete on 17 October. The practical exams will take place afterward.

The written exams will be conducted in two shifts; morning and evening. The morning shift paper will start at 8:30 AM while the evening shift paper will begin at 1:30 PM except for Fridays when it will be held at 2:30 PM.

To recall, the first annual exams of class 9 under all BISEs started on 26 May and ended on 10 June. The final papers for class 10 started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

All BISEs in Punjab announced the results for the first annual exams of class 10 on 31 August while class 10 results were announced on 19 September.