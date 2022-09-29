Drug Dealer Selling ‘Chars’ to Students Caught Red-Handed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Police has arrested a drug peddler red-handed for reportedly selling prohibited substances to students of different educational institutes in the city.

According to details, a team consisting of officers of Police Station Rawalpindi Cantt apprehended the drug dealer and recovered 15 kg of hashish from his possession.

سی پی او @ShehzadPSP کی ہدایات پرراولپنڈی پولیس کا منشیات کے خلاف کریک ڈاؤن جاری۔ کینٹ پولیس نے منشیات سمگلر گرفتارکرلیا، 15 کلو چرس برآمد۔ ملزم کاشہر کےمختلف علاقوں اور تعلیمی اداروں تک بھی منشیات پہنچانے کا انکشاف، مزیدتفتیش جاری۔ سی پی او کی SPپوٹھوہار اور کینٹ پولیس کوشاباش۔ pic.twitter.com/vq0GhzX3Wv — Rawalpindi Police (@RwpPolice) September 29, 2022

During the preliminary investigation, the offender confessed to selling drugs to students. An FIR has been filed against the arrested individual and further investigation is underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, lauded the officers involved in the drug bust and directed Superintendents of Police (SPs) Potohar and Cantt regions to continue the operation against drug dealers.

In a similar recent development, the Model Criminal Trial Court (Central) Karachi sentenced a drug peddler to six years and six months of rigorous imprisonment for selling drugs to students of a school.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Liaqat Ali Khoso, imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000 on the drug dealer. He will be imprisoned for 15 more days in case of failure to pay the financial penalty.