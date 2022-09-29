Saudi Arabia Deports Tens of Pakistanis for Violations

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) deported 100 Pakistanis, who arrived at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The citizens have been deported for breaching visa and Iqama laws.

Sources revealed that 20 of the deportees had been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Passport cell for further investigation. They had been arrested and detained in Saudi Arabia and thus had to complete their sentence on return to Pakistan.

The rest of the deportees were allowed to return home after they underwent the standard procedures.

The KSA deported around 200 Pakistanis earlier this year as well, who had arrived on two separate flights to the same Karachi airport.

They had undergone some necessary medical tests, including the rapid antigen test for COVID, and were then allowed to leave the airport. The officials said that they had stayed at the airport until the reason for their deportation had been determined.

It is important to note that 15,945 violators of residency, labor, and border security laws have been arrested in Saudi Arabia over the past week or so.

The country’s interior ministry revealed that these arrests are a part of the field campaigns being conducted by the security forces from 15 to 21 September 2022.