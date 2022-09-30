Babar Azam Becomes Joint-Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

Babar Azam reached 3,000 T20I runs while batting in the sixth match against England, becoming the joint-fastest batter to do so. The star batter took 81 innings to reach the milestone, which is the same number of innings as Virat Kohli.

While batting against England at Gaddafi Stadium, captain Babar Azam notched another half-century to his tally. The innings saw him reach the 3,000-run mark in the short format of the game. Babar Azam became only the fifth batter in the history of T20I cricket to reach the milestone, after Virat Kohli, Martin Guptil, Rohit Sharma, and Paul Stirling.

Here’s a list of batters who scored 3,000 runs in the T20I format:

Player Country Innings Babar Azam Pakistan 81 Virat Kohli India 81 Martin Guptil New Zealand 101 Rohit Sharma India 108 Paul Stirling Ireland 113

The Pakistan skipper is also the only player to score 3,000 T20I runs after only 6 years of playing. The other four batters took more than a decade to achieve the feat.