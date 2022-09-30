OIC Launches COMSTECH-Nigeria Science and Technology Cooperation Program in Pakistan

Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), one of four standing committees of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has launched COMSTECH-Nigeria Science and Technology Cooperation Program (STCP) in Pakistan.

Under the COMSTECH-Nigeria STCP, several initiatives will be launched in the country. These include building linkages between educational institutes of the two countries, research fellowship programs for women scholars, capacity-building measures for scholars and students, publishing of research publications, and students exchange programs.

ALSO READ Twitter Teases Most Demanded Feature Once Again Ahead of Official Launch

According to details, the program was launched in a recent press conference attended by COMSTECH Coordinator General, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Chaudhry, Nigerian High Commissioner, Mohammed Bello Abioye, diplomats of OIC members, officials from Foreign Affairs and Science and Technology Ministries, academicians, and students.

Addressing the event, the Coordinator General of COMSTECH said that OIC continues to help member countries in the area of science and technology. He also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian government for accepting to launch the program.

ALSO READ Incoming Passengers to be Screened for Ebola Virus at All Airports

Nigerian High Commissioner lauded OIC and assured complete support to COMSTECH-Nigeria STCP. He added that Nigeria will continue to help OIC members in the field of science and technology.

Assistant Secretary General Science and Technology OIC, Askar Mussinov, joined the press conference through video-link. He said COMSTECH is operating several science and technology initiatives in OIC member countries and assured to extend complete support to COMSTECH-Nigeria STCP.