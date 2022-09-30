SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Exorbitant Food and Fuel Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based on weekly inflation for the week ended September 29 recorded an increase of 0.94 percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 30.62 percent mainly due to an increase in prices of tomatoes (224.20 percent), onions (139.03 percent), diesel (105.12 percent), petrol (91.87 percent), pulse gram (74.56 percent, pulse masoor (72.42 percent), mustard oil (64.53 percent), washing soap (63.33 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (61.78 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (58.37 percent), pulse mash (57.36 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (55.89 percent), gents sponge chappal (52.21 percent) and pulse moong (47.96 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 percent), chilies powder (42.73 percent), sugar (18.27 percent) and gur (1.92 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.13 points against 203.21 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and 21 (41.17 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, Rs. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. 44,175 increased by 1.55 percent, 1.43 percent, 1.16 percent, 1.03 percent and 0.72 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include onions (47.77 percent), tomatoes (30.29 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (2.51 percent), tea Lipton yellow label (2.50 percent), bread plain (1.74 percent), Sufi washing soap (1.13 percent), energy saver (0.99 percent), matchbox each (0.95 percent), powdered milk Nido (0.93 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.92 percent), chicken (0.63 percent), gur (0.57 percent), pulse moong (0.41 percent), rice basmati broken (0.40 percent), curd (0.35 percent), pulse gram (0.31 percent), milk fresh (0.17 percent), mustard oil (0.05 percent), mutton (0.03 percent) and eggs (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included LPG (4.14 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.99 percent), pulse masoor (1.59 percent), bananas (1.50 percent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-liter tin each (1.12 percent), sugar (0.60 percent), garlic (0.22 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.17 percent), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.13 percent) and potatoes (0.13 percent).

The commodities prices which remained unchanged included beef with bone, pulse mash, salt powdered (National/Shan), chilies powder National, cooked beef, cooked daal, tea prepared, cigarettes Capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges for q1 per unit, gas charges, firewood whole, petrol super, hi-speed diesel and telephone call charges.