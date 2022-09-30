Energy Minister Asks DISCOs to Install Advanced Meters to Curb Losses

The Minister for Energy (Power Division) has directed all distribution companies (DISCOs) to install Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) on all transformers in their high-loss feeders before June 30th, 2023.

This development has been initiated in response to aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses and transmission and distribution (T & D) losses.

As per the directions, all DISCOs are to install AMI meters on all transformers in their high-loss feeders, starting with feeders with the highest AT& C loss in their jurisdiction and then in descending order. The number of feeders to be digitized this year will be finalized in consultation with the Power Division.

Moreover, the DISCOs are directed to install the AMI system on all industrial and commercial connections, bulk consumers, and one-point supply consumers in descending order of their sanctioned load before June 30th, 2023.

The technical support will be provided by the Pakistan Innovation and Testing Centre (PITC), and it will ensure uniform criteria and standards for AMI and monitor the progress of the feeder digitization. PITC will submit fortnightly reports to the Power Division in this regard.