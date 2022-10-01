Babar Azam Becomes First Pakistani Batter to Score 3,000 Runs in T20Is

All-format captain, Babar Azam, scored a sparkling half-century in the sixth game of the seven-match T20I series against England at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Friday, helping his side achieve a respectable total of 169 runs.

With the brilliant knock of 87 runs off 59 balls, which included seven boundaries and three maximums, the right-hander became the joint-fastest batter to reach 3,000 international runs in the shortest format of the game.

The 27-year-old is now the first Pakistani and fifth overall batter to score 3,000 T20I runs. He achieved this feat in 81 innings at an average of 44, including 27 half-centuries and 2 centuries.

The Lahore-born batter has now joined the likes of Indian batting greats, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, and Ireland’s Paul Stirling for scoring 3000 runs in T20Is.

Batter Team Runs Inning Rohit Sharma India 3694 131 Virat Kohli India 3660 99 Martin Guptill New Zealand 3497 117 Paul Stirling Ireland 3011 113 Babar Azam Pakistan 3007 81

Babar scored 110 runs in the second game of the series, assisting his team in chasing more than 200 runs without losing a single wicket and becoming the first Pakistani batter to score two centuries in T20Is.

He also became the second fastest batter to score 8,000 T20 runs, trailing only former West Indian explosive opener, Chris Gayle, and the second Pakistan batter to do so after seasoned batter Shoaib Malik.