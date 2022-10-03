China Assures Pakistan of Further Assistance for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Phases

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has assured more Chinese assistance for the reconstruction and rehabilitation phases of the post-flood recovery operation.

He pledged Chinese assistance during a meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday.

The minister while appreciating the long-term cordial relationship between Pakistan and China stated that Pakistan shares a special relationship with China that it doesn’t share with any other nation in the world. He expressed gratitude for Chinese support to Pakistan for rescue and relief during the floods.

The Chinese ambassador stated that China is actively participating in providing rescue and relief assistance to Pakistan. He also shared that by 11th October, all cargoes carrying flood-related immediate relief items will arrive in Karachi.

He also expressed the need for a positive projection of the Chinese contribution on Pakistan’s media.

The minister assured to ask the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide complete assistance in the said matter.