Federal Tax Ombudsman Vows to Provide Relief to Taxpayers

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has said that FTO would continue to provide more relief to taxpayers like it did in the Suzuki car purchasers’ refund case.

He said this while addressing a cheque distribution of excess sales tax refunds to the taxpayers in Suzuki car purchasers’ case in a ceremony held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI).

He highlighted that Pakistan Suzuki had charged 17 percent sales tax from purchasers at the time of car booking, but in the last budget, the sales tax on vehicles up to 1000cc vehicles was reduced to 12.5 percent. He said that on receipt of complaints from car purchasers, FTO dug out the data of Suzuki car purchasers and worked hard to provide refunds of 4.5 percent excess sales tax to 9,500 car purchasers.

Jah urged that the business community should take maximum benefit of the services of FTO to get relief in tax grievances.

Speaking at the occasion ICCI President Ahsan Zafar lauded the efforts of FTO for providing speedy justice to taxpayers by addressing their tax complaints. He said that refunds of excess sales tax to the taxpayers in Suzuki car cases reflected the commitment of FTO to protect the interests of taxpayers. He assured that ICCI would work closely with the FTO to address the grievances of taxpayers.