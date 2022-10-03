OnePlus Nord Watch Launched With 30 Day Battery For Only $85

OnePlus launched its first smartwatch in March 2021 and now exactly a year later, the Chinese brand is launching an affordable version under its Nord sub-brand.

The rumored OnePlus Nord Watch is finally available in India. It should become available in other regions over the upcoming months.

ALSO READ OnePlus Responds to 10T and 10 Pro Easily Breaking in Half

Unlike the original OnePlus Watch, the Nord Watch has a square-shaped 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368 x 448 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a crown on the right side to help you navigate through the UI and the straps are made out of silicone. The body is made out of a zinc alloy and plastic. It is also highly resistant to water and dust thanks to IP68 protection.

It does not have built-in GPS, so it relies on your phone for tracking via Bluetooth 5.2. Likewise, it is loaded with numerous health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and it can also help women keep an eye on their monthly menstrual cycle. It also supports up to 105 exercise types.

The battery capacity on the Nord Watch is 230 mAh and OnePlus says that it can last up to one month on a single charge in its low-power mode. Active use will bring down the battery life to 10 days according to OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord Watch is only available in a single Midnight Black option for now. There is also a Deep Blue version coming soon, but OnePlus has not revealed when. The smartwatch will have a starting price of $85. It is unclear when it will arrive in other regions.

The original OnePlus Watch was plagued with software limitations and bugs, and we hope it’s not the case with the Nord Watch. We will have to wait and see until reviews for the watch come out.