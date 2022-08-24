OnePlus Responds to 10T and 10 Pro Easily Breaking in Half

Earlier this year, YouTuber JerryRigEverything showed the world how easily the OnePlus 10 Pro can crack in half despite being a flagship phone. Fast forward a few months, the OnePlus 10T suffered the same fate, snapping in half around the same weak point as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Company Statement

Naturally, this raised concerns about the OnePlus 10’s durability and the company has now responded with a statement to address the situation.

The OnePlus 10T meets or exceeds all of OnePlus’ extensive durability testing procedures, this includes a pressure test where the device is suspended while weight is applied to its centre on both its front and back. The OnePlus 10T has an enhanced structure engineering design and can bear over 45kg of external force in this test at OnePlus’ lab.

Excuses?

OnePlus claims that its phones can withstand up to 45kg of external force in its lab tests, but this means very little for real-life usage if the phone is cracking in half with bare hands. Zack’s durability may be extreme, but there is still no excuse for flagship phones to fail, especially since they charge more than double the price of mid-range and budget phones.

We hope that OnePlus will use this opportunity to make its future phones more durable than the current generation since they clearly fall behind the competition as of now. There are new OnePlus Nord phones coming out this month and we may even get to see more OnePlus 10T models this year, perhaps the OnePlus 10T Pro, but there is still no confirmation yet.

We are yet to see a vanilla OnePlus 10 as well, but there is a high chance that it will share the same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro and 10T, so there is little hope for its durability.