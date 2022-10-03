Vivo Y52 5G (2022) Launched With 48MP Camera and 5000 mAh Battery for $250

Even though 2022 is coming to an end soon, Vivo has launched the Y52 5G (2022). To make matters even more confusing, it is the same as the original Vivo Y52 5G that came out last year. This one is only available in Taiwan for now but should become available in other regions soon.

Design and Display

The phone is built around a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution, but sadly, there is no support for a high refresh rate. It covers 96% of the NTSC color gamut and the fingerprint sensor resides on the side phone atop the power button. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel.

Internals and Software

The Y52 5G (2022) is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, which is roughly equal to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600 series of chips in terms of performance. Just like the original model, this one also has a single memory variant with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. You can expand storage through a microSD card.

For software, it boots Android 12 OS with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Cameras

The main camera is a 48MP sensor sized at 1/2.0″ with an f/1.8 aperture. It has support for PDAF and can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS. The secondary sensors include a 2MP depth unit and a 2MP macro lens for closeup shots.

The selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch is an 8MP lens with 1080p video recording support.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh, and it has support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) will be available in Dark Night and Glacier Blue color options for a starting price of $250.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) Specifications