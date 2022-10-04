ISI, IB Heads Included in Committee Formed to Probe PM House Audio Leaks

By Hassan Masood | Published Oct 4, 2022 | 11:06 pm

The federal government has constituted a high power committee to investigate the issue of audio leaks which has stirred a national controversy in recent weeks.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the committee will comprise of following 12 members.

Federal Minister for Interior Convener
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Member
Federal Minister for Climate Change Member
Federal Minister for Communication Member
Federal Minister for IT Member
Secretary Cabinet Division Member
Director General ISI (or representative) Member
DG Intelligence Bureau Member
Technical Expert nominated by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Co-opted Member
Technical Expert nominated by FIA Co-opted Member
Technical Expert nominated by ISI Co-opted Member
Secretary National Telecommunication and Information Technology Board (NTISB) Co-opted Member
The committee would be responsible for investigating the security breach in Prime Minister House and would ensure to cover all aspects in this regard.

It would also review the cyber security protocols of the Prime Minister’s Office to suggest an action plan to develop a fool-proof digital ecosystem for insulating the cyberspace of the PM Office/House.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last few weeks, several audios belonging to both the incumbent government and former PTI regime have been leaked online.



