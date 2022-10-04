Qatar Intends to Invest in Multiple Sectors of Pakistan

The government of Qatar intends to invest in various sectors of Pakistan, including energy, trade, and businesses, to further strengthen the bilateral economic ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, said this in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at the Finance Division today.

The finance minister also mentioned the available lucrative investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan and welcomed Qatar Investment Authority’s plans to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.

The finance minister, highlighting the long-standing mutual relations between both brotherly countries, shared that the incumbent government is pursuing various reforms to provide greater facilitation to investors and businesses in Pakistan.

The Ambassador shared the intention of the Qatar government for investment in various sectors of Pakistan, especially in energy, trade, and businesses, to further strengthen the bilateral economic ties between both countries.

The Finance Minister, while welcoming the investment proposals, assured the Ambassador of his all-out full support and cooperation.