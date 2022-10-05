Atlas Honda Has Exported 12,000 Motorcycles in Last 6 Months

Atlas Group has achieved impressive export sales during the last six months with Atlas Honda exporting nearly 12,000 motorcycles.

In addition, auto parts of around $2 million were also exported by the Group’s companies.

According to a statement issued by the group, the breakthrough reflects the acceptability of made-in-Pakistan auto parts in the international markets.

“The company is looking at more export markets for motorcycles and parts in the future. New parts and models are under study for their suitability for export. Evaluation criteria places special emphasis on them having the potential of becoming part of the global supply chain,” said Afaq Ahmad, representative of Atlas Honda.

Afaq expressed hope that the motorcycle industry could experience major growth. This has become possible due to the high level of localization and technology transfer from Japanese companies like Honda, Hitachi, Denso, and GS Yuasa. The commitment to quality, product reliability and focus on enhancing exports remains a strategic vision and mission for Atlas Honda.

He was also hopeful that the current economic and foreign exchange restrictions would be resolved soon. Exports, through DTRE-like regimes, can give global supply chain decision makers greater confidence in Pakistan as a potential hub. Competing with ASEAN and India for a share of the global parts market is a challenge the country should now prepare for.

Afaq reiterated the resolve to increase efforts on the export front adding that with the right government support and market access efforts, the auto industry and parts manufacturers have a good chance to explore more international markets.