European Union Announces €30 million in Aid Flood Victims in Pakistan

European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič in a tweet yesterday announced a further €30 million in humanitarian aid for the flood victims in Pakistan by the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the EU and said that the food and health crises in Pakistan require deeper cooperation from the world.

I am visiting #Pakistan to express the #EU's profound solidarity with millions of people who are suffering devastating impacts of an unprecedented flooding emergency. I have informed the 🇵🇰PM @CMShehbaz about further €30 million in 🇪🇺 humanitarian aid for most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/n35L8Fk16x — Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) October 4, 2022

The EU’s aim with this new funding is to help with urgent needs such as shelter, water and sanitation, food and nutrition, health, protection, education in emergencies, and cash assistance, focusing on the most affected areas of the country, notably Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Given the scale of the crisis, psychological support needs will also be addressed.

Moreover, European Commissioner Janez Lenarčič is visiting Pakistan this week following the unprecedented flooding emergency that resulted in a rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation. The Commissioner tweeted that “I am visiting #Pakistan to express the #EU’s profound solidarity with millions of people who are suffering devastating impacts of an unprecedented flooding emergency.”