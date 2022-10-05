Govt to Again Shortlist Candidates for NBP President Slot

The federal government is likely to once again shortlist the candidates for the post of President National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) after the coalition parties expressed disapproval of previously shortlisted candidates.

Sources told ProPakistani that the interview process of previously shortlisted candidates has been stalled for this reason. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had shortlisted ten candidates for the slot in August.

It is pertinent to mention here that the process of appointment of NBP’s board chairman has also been stalled since April.

The Finance Division had granted Rehmat Ali Hasnie look-after charge of the post of President/CEO National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in May after completion of three months extended period of the previous President/CEO.

In February, the previous government had extended the term of Arif Usmani as President/Chief Executive Officer for a period of three months.