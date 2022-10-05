Tariq Bajwa Appointed Special Assistant to PM

The federal government has appointed Tariq Bajwa as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM).

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Bajwa has been appointed as SAPM with the status of the Minister of State.

Bajwa is considered to be a close confidant of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had included him in the selection committee formed to shortlist candidates to fill the positions of commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

He had also accompanied Dar during a recent visit to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and it was expected that he would be made part of the government’s finance team.

In 2013 he was appointed as the FBR Chairman (July 2013 to October 2015) and under his leadership, FBR revenues witnessed significant growth, and the concept of Filer/Non-Filer was introduced.

Thereafter, he took charge as Secretary, Economic Affairs Division and then as Secretary Finance from where he retired on June 18, 2017.

He was appointed as the Governor State Bank of Pakistan in 2017 for a period of 3 years but he quit office in May 2019 before completing his term.