NEPRA Imposes Another Fine of Rs. 10 Million on NTDC for Collapse of Towers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed an other fine of Rs. 10 million on the National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd. (NTDC) on account of power supply failure and partial blackout due to the collapse of eight towers, i.e., two towers of 500 kilovolts (kV) Dadu-Jamshoro Transmission Line and six towers of 500 kV Port Qasim Matiari due to cyclonic wind and thunderstorm. This is second fine in two days on NTDC by Nepra.

Moreover, evacuations of 1320 megawatts (MW) Port Qasim (IPP) was also suspended for the same reasons, and the same was restored after nearly ten days, i.e., on May 31, 2022.

Prior to this, NEPRA took serious notice of the incident and constituted an Inquiry Committee to thoroughly investigate the matter in light of NEPRA Laws, Rules, and Regulations. The Committee conducted the said inquiry and presented a detailed report to the Authority, on the basis of which the Authority initiated legal proceedings against NTDC.

Subsequently, an Explanation dated March 29, 2022, was issued to NTDC under Rule 4(1) of the NEPRA (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a Show Cause Notice dated August 02, 2022, under Section 41 of the NEPRA Act. However, NTDCL failed to provide any response within the stipulated time.

Accordingly, ex-parte proceedings were initiated against NTDC, whereby it was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Acts, Rules & Regulations, Grid Code, and NEPRA Transmission Performance Rules 2005. In view of the above, the NEPRA has imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on NTDC.

