Toxic Gas Kills 4 Factory Workers in Sindh

Four factory workers lost their lives by inhaling toxic gas in a pickle factory in the Hashim Town area of Nawabshah on Wednesday.

The victims, including three of the same family, Nasir and his sons, Danish and Salman, inhaled the gas in the basement of the pickle factory.

Eyewitness accounts reported that they had gone downstairs to the basement one by one to rescue their distressed colleagues, where the poisonous gas killed them one by one.

In related news, two bodies have been recovered from the floodwater in Nawabshah. The victims have been identified as Shamhir Dahri and Liaqat Ali.

Dahri’s body was found in the Amir Dahri area of Nawabshah. He was reportedly traveling to the Kacha area when he drowned. Ali’s body was recovered from a village near Sem Nullah. The bodies have been shifted to a hospital and the search for their families is underway.