EAD to Establish a Dashboard to Inform Stakeholders About Saudi Development Fund Projects

The Economic Affairs division has decided to establish a dashboard for keeping all the stakeholders well informed of progress on all projects Saudi Development Fund.

This has been shared by Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division. Chairman FBR, Secretary Finance, Secretary EAD and senior officers attended the meeting.

Federal Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the progress of ongoing projects and the status of future projects financed by the Saudi Development Fund.

It was informed that a dedicated EAD team is resolving the issues hampering the progress and ensuring the swift execution of projects. It was also informed that the Ministry of EAD is working on a dashboard for keeping all the stakeholders well informed of progress on all projects.

Finance Minister Mr. Ishaq Dar appreciated the support of the brotherly country Saudi Arabia and the assistance of the Saudi Development Fund for financing various projects in Pakistan.

He said that SDF-funded projects play a vital role in the economic progress and prosperity of Pakistan. He stressed for timely execution of the projects and directed to resolve any pending issues delaying the completion of these projects and investment in future projects by SDF.