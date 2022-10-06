Govt is Completing CPEC Projects on a Priority Basis: PM

The federal government is completing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects on a priority basis, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a meeting with a delegation of the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) under the chairmanship of Vice President of CRBC Ye Chengyin.

The Prime Minister issued instructions to complete the projects under CPEC on a priority basis within a specified period.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on various ongoing and completed mega projects. It was informed in the meeting that the Havelian to Thakot section of the Karakoram Highway-2 has been completed and is in use, while work has also started on its phase 2 from Thakot to Raikot.

ALSO READ High Growth Brings Economic Deceleration in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

The meeting was also informed in detail about the progress on the Karachi Coastal Development Project, Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), Babusar Tunnel, ML-1, and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to Pipri Railway Corridor.

The CRBC expressed keen interest in investing in a 10,000 megawatt (MW) solarization project. The meeting was informed that the CRBC welcomes the steps taken by the Prime Minister to complete CPEC projects on a priority basis and within specified timelines.

ALSO READ APTMA Demands Uninterrupted Gas and Electricity Supply From the Govt

The Vice President of CRBC also presented a check for $100,000 to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund as assistance to the flood victims.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China are long-standing friends whose brotherly relations span decades. China has supported Pakistan at every difficult time. For China’s support during the recent floods, the entire nation, including me, is grateful to President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people, he added.