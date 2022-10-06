Hyundai IONIQ 6 Can Travel Over 600 Kilometers on a Single Charge

The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range and efficiency ratings for the upcoming IONIQ 6 model have garnered the appreciation of several car enthusiasts and analysts. The Korean carmaker has revealed the WLTP approved range of the electric car ahead of its market launch in Europe before 2023.

According to the figures, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 is one of the most energy-efficient mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). The entry-level rear-wheel-drive model with a 53.0 kWh battery has a WLTP range of 429 km and an energy consumption rating of 139 Wh/km.

The version with a 77.4 kWh battery (RWD, with 18″ wheels) has a range of 614 kilometers, which is 43% greater. Regardless, its energy consumption is 2.9% higher at 143 Wh/km. The 20″ alloy rims reduce the range by over 11.23% and the energy consumption will increase by 12 percent: 545 km and 160 Wh/km.

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive model with 18″ wheels has a range of 583 km, which is 5% less than the rear-wheel drive model with the same 77.4 kWh battery.

The top configuration, with 77.4 kWh, AWD, and 20″ wheels, has the shortest WLTP range at 519 km and the highest energy consumption at 169 Wh/km. Again, 20″ wheels result in a 5% decrease in range compared to 18″ wheels.

Price and Launch

There is no official word on the price and launch of IONIQ 6. However, EV enthusiasts predict it to cost less than IONIQ 5 which starts at $46,650. Lastly, IONIQ 6 will go into production next month and is expected to go on sale in the US next year.

ALSO READ Yamaha Announces Another Massive Price Hike

Ioniq 6 is shaping up to be a formidable threat to its competitors such as the Teslas Model 3 and other mid-sized EVs.