Yamaha Announces Another Massive Price Hike

By Waleed Shah | Published Oct 4, 2022 | 11:42 am

After two months of peace and quiet, Yamaha has decided to make some noise with the announcement of a major price hike. The company announced the last one on July 31, 2022, and the newest one has driven up bike prices up to Rs. 331,000.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Bikes Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.)
YB-125Z 273,000 286,000 13,000
YB-125Z DX 292,500 307,000 14,500
YBR-125 300,000 315,000 15,000
YBR-125G 312,500 328,000 15,500
YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray) 315,500 331,000 15,500

Although the company did not specify a reason for the hike, it is safe to guess that local currency depreciation is the main culprit.

This is Yamaha’s fifth price hike of 2022. The bike maker has been increasing prices regularly since February 2022. Motorcycle dealers and industry experts are expecting more price hikes due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.

According to the latest government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94%, which leaves little reason for motorcycle makers to increase prices on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.

