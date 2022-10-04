Yamaha Announces Another Massive Price Hike

After two months of peace and quiet, Yamaha has decided to make some noise with the announcement of a major price hike. The company announced the last one on July 31, 2022, and the newest one has driven up bike prices up to Rs. 331,000.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Bikes
|Current Prices (Rs.)
|Revised Prices (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|YB-125Z
|273,000
|286,000
|13,000
|YB-125Z DX
|292,500
|307,000
|14,500
|YBR-125
|300,000
|315,000
|15,000
|YBR-125G
|312,500
|328,000
|15,500
|YBR-125G (Matte Dark Gray)
|315,500
|331,000
|15,500
Although the company did not specify a reason for the hike, it is safe to guess that local currency depreciation is the main culprit.
This is Yamaha’s fifth price hike of 2022. The bike maker has been increasing prices regularly since February 2022. Motorcycle dealers and industry experts are expecting more price hikes due to the ongoing economic issues in Pakistan.
According to the latest government reports, bike manufacturing has been localized by up to 94%, which leaves little reason for motorcycle makers to increase prices on such a frequent basis and by such huge margins.
Only 70cc localisation level crossed 85%
A other models including Honda CB 150 F , YAMAHA, Suzuki GR 150cc , GD 110s are less than 50% localized