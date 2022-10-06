Peugeot to Launch Toyota Hilux Competitor in Malaysia

Peugeot is planning to enter Malaysia’s pickup truck market with the launch of Landtrek. The midsize crew-cab pickup truck competes with Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max, and other similar vehicles.

The company plans to launch the truck as a locally assembled vehicle. It has a 1.9-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 150 horsepower (hp) and 350 Newton meters (Nm) of torque, and a 2.4-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 210 hp and 320 Nm of torque.

Both engines are paired to a DCT automatic transmission. The truck also has a four-wheel drive system that offers mild off-roading capability. Other features include:

6 airbags

Multi-function

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Lane-keeping assist

Parking sensors

Traction control

Stability control

A smart infotainment system and a few other comfort features

Although the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date and price, Landtrek is expected to debut in Malaysia before 2023, at around Rs. 7.5 million.

Pakistani Version

Keen observers would have noticed that Landtrek is Peugeot’s rebadged version of Changan F70 pickup truck. Changan imported the truck to Pakistan for testing in April 2021, along with the famous Uni-T SUV.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi’s Traffic Worsens Due to Illegal Parking in Business Areas

The truck surfaced on social media in spy shots multiple times, however, Changan never said anything about its formal launch. Nonetheless, given that the automaker has been testing the truck in Pakistan, it may also launch it in Pakistan sometime in the future.