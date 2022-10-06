Redmi Launches an Affordable iPad Competitor in Pakistan

Redmi’s first tablet has arrived in Pakistan only a few days after landing in the global market.

The slate is now available on Mi Store for Rs. 57,499 in only a single memory option with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. This is the base variant for the tablet and other markets have higher memory options as well.

As a reminder, the Redmi Pad is a mid-range tablet powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 SoC, which is roughly equal to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G in terms of performance. The tablet has a 10.61-inch IPS LCD with 2K resolution (1200 x 2000 pixels) and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It can hit 400 nits peak brightness and has support for 1 billion colors.

For software, you get MIUI 13 on top of Android 12.

The main camera design resembles Xiaomi’s recently launched 12T phones and the available colors are Moonlight Silver and Graphite Grey. International markets also have a Mint Green paint job.

There are only two cameras on the tablet, one on the front and one on the back. Both of them are 8MP shooters that are capable of recording 1080p videos at up to 30 FPS. There is an 8,000 mAh battery onboard which can last a full day as per Xiaomi’s claims. It has support for 18W fast charging.

As mentioned earlier, Redmi Pad is going for Rs. 57,499 on Mi Store.