Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Launched With a Bigger Screen

Redmi’s first tablet landed on the global market yesterday and Xiaomi also took the opportunity to launch its latest fitness band alongside it. The new Smart Band 7 Pro comes as an update over the Smart Band 7 that launched in June this year.

ALSO READ Redmi Pad is Coming to Pakistan Soon For Cheap

Compared to the standard model, the Band 7 Pro has a much bigger screen, making it look more like a smartwatch rather than a fitness band. This is a 1.64-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 486 x 280 resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The screen has tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating. It has support for auto-brightness and there are more than 150 watch faces to choose from.

It has 5ATM water resistance, so you can keep it on while showering or swimming. The straps are made from silicone, but there are also special edition straps with a leather-like design.

It comes with the usual health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, bloody oxygen measurement, and sleep tracking. It has 110 sports modes and different cardio courses to help you burn fat. Furthermore, it has built-in GNSS support, so you can enable tracking without needing a smartphone.

Xiaomi has not revealed the battery capacity, but it should be the same as the standard model with up to 12 days of use in a typical usage mode. This means it can extend even further with battery saver modes. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 6 or above and iOS 12 and above. It connects using Bluetooth 5.2 BLE.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro will be available in Black and Ivory color options, and you get six options for the straps including Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, and Pink. The wearable has a starting price of €99 in Europe, but it will likely be cheaper in other regions.