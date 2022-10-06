Twitter Now Lets You Add Photos, Videos, and GIFs in One Tweet

Twitter will now let you take your creativity to the next level. The social media giant now lets you combine photos, videos, and GIFs in a single tweet, letting you create all sorts of combinations.

The feature is rolling out to Android and iOS versions of the app, and it was first spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi in April, indicating that Twitter has been working on it for a while. The company confirmed that it is working on multimedia posts in July.

You can create your own combinations by tapping the photo icon in the tweet composer and selecting the media you want. The images or videos you select will show up in a grid format or side by side depending on how many items you choose. You can add up to four items in a single tweet. The tweet below shows it looks.

Get ready to mix it up with visuals on Twitter. You can now add a combination of media to your Tweet on Android and iOS. That means you can include a photo, GIF, and video (or two!) all in the same Tweet. Tap the photo icon in the Tweet composer to start mixing your media. pic.twitter.com/9D1cCzjtmI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 5, 2022

It is unclear if this will work for tweets shared outside of Twitter. In some cases, tweets embedded into websites only show one of the two pieces of content included in the tweet. It also appears to be happening on apps like Slack.

It is good to see that Twitter is still working on releasing new features even with the Elon Musk acquisition fiasco going on. Talks of the acquisition have been ongoing for months. Musk originally offered to acquire the social media company for $44 billion, which Twitter agreed to. But Musk backed off from the deal over claims of Twitter misrepresenting the amount of fake and spam accounts on the platform, which is a key factor for assessing the company’s total value.

As a result, Twitter sued the billionaire for backing away from the deal. But more recently, Musk has offered to buy the social network once again and Twitter’s shareholders have approved the offer.