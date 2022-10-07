ECNEC to Consider Rs. 237 Billion Mega Construction Projects Today

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) will today consider 14 projects including the Chashma Right Bank Canal project worth Rs. 237.734 billion for approval.

The ECNEC will consider 14 projects worth hundreds of billions of rupees, an official source told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ Sugar Mills Seek Govt’s Permission to Export Sugar

Besides the Chashma Right Bank Canal project, the Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project worth Rs. 46.040 billion are also being considered by the ECNEC.

Naulong Multipurpose Dam Project Jhal Magsi is also on the agenda of the ECNEC. The total cost of the project is Rs. 39,944.52 million. The source said 80 percent of project financing would be through Asian Development Bank while 20% would be financed through the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Chitral-Booni-Mastuj-Shandur Road(153km), dualization of Karachi-Quetta-Chamman Road (N25) Karachi-Kararo section, and dualization of Kararo to Wadh section of (N25) projects are also on the agenda of the meeting.

The revised Locust Emergency and Food Security Project(LEAFS) worth Rs. 25.120 billion is also being discussed in the meeting. The project for Allama Iqbal Scholarship for Afghan Students is also on the agenda of the meeting.

The committee will also deliberate on the addition and augmentation of 500kV and 220 kV transformers at the existing Grid Stations for the removal of NTDC system constraints, 500kV Sialkot Substation, and up-gradation of the existing 220kV Vehari Substation to 500kV Vehari Substation.

A project related to the Punjab rural sustainability program is also on the agenda of the meeting. Two policy papers related to instructions for techno-economic feasibility studies and procedures to clear pending liabilities of the closed project will also be discussed by ECNEC.