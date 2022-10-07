Honda Finally Unveils the Prologue Electric SUV [Images]

Honda has unveiled the photos of its first electric SUV — Prologue — in the flesh. The previous photos had been of the concept art or some form of animated iteration of the electric vehicle (EV). The real-life photos show the SUV much more clearly.

The all-electric SUV will make its debut in early 2024 and is a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Honda. The partnership will allow Honda to procure Ultium batteries and powertrain for its EV from GM.

True to the illustrations, Prologue doesn’t have an over-styled look. Its subtle design incorporates a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and large wheels. The interior is the same as other modern Hondas with a simple and easy-to-understand layout.

The front features a long bonnet, sleek headlights, and a large front bumper. On the side, it has black cladding around the bottom and a strong shoulder line. The rear, also like other modern Honda SUVs, has a conventional tailgate design, simple yet sleek taillights, and a forward-raked rear windshield.

Reports add that Prologue, in terms of dimensions, sits between Honda CR-V and Pilot, which makes it a midsize SUV. Furthermore, although Honda hasn’t disclosed the official specifications yet, reviewers speculate that it will have identical performance statistics to the Chevy Blazer EV.

The SUV will have a Two Wheel Drive (2WD) and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) powertrain configuration. Other features will include Honda’s latest Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and other high-tech features.

Honda already has two EVs in its arsenal — the Honda e:NS1 SUV (specific to China only) and the Honda e hatchback. The addition of a midsize crossover SUV will likely add more value to Honda’s growing EV lineup.