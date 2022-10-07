Tesla to Work With Pakistan’s Formula Electric Racing NUST Team

Formula Electric Racing NUST (FERN) continues to make waves in the tech and automotive arena by achieving significant milestones consistently.

In a promising development, the group of bright youngsters has brought Tesla on board as their innovative partner. This is one of the biggest achievements in the team’s long list of international accolades.

A FERN representative told ProPakistani that the team reached out to Tesla Inc. looking for a collaboration. After viewing their impressive portfolio, Tesla agreed to become the team’s innovative partner.

ALSO READ Hyundai IONIQ 6 Can Travel Over 600 Kilometers on a Single Charge

The partnership will allow FERN to get technical support, technology sharing, and essential components for electric vehicle (EV) development from the global pioneer in the EV arena.

With this milestone, FERN has become the first and only educational institute to collaborate with one of the world’s biggest names in the global car industry.

In his discussion with ProPakistani, another team member highlighted that, on an international stage, FERN’s rival teams show up with sponsorships from automotive giants such as Mercedes-AMG, Volkswagen, Porsche, and other major players. “Words cannot express the sense of elation and gratitude that we have for scoring an affiliation with a name such as Tesla.” he remarked.

Previous Track Record

FERN has been a dominant force in the annual Formula Student competitions as well as several other competitions. The team boasts a consistent track record of bagging a podium finish in every global competition that they enter.

Their current project car uses a 5 kWh battery that is good for a range of 22 km. It has a top speed of 120 kph and can go from a standstill to 100 kph in just 4.5 seconds, making it a quicker accelerating vehicle than most cars on Pakistani roads.

The team is currently working on developing several in-house components that it plans to integrate into the upcoming iterations of the vehicle. FERN’s consistent hard work and dedication continue to be a sense of pride for the nation.