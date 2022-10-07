Al-Haj Announces Special Discount for Proton X70 Customers Awaiting Delivery

Al-Haj Proton has announced via its social media, a special discount for specific Proton X70 customers. According to the notification, the customers who have received balance payment letters dated August 4 to September 30 will get a “one-time waiver” of an additional Rs. 200,000 on X70’s price.

It adds that the customers who have missed the aforementioned deadlines can also avail of the offer before October 22, 2022. Proton attributed this waiver to the recent appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) against the US Dollar (USD).

X70 Deliveries in Full Swing

Al-Haj Automotive has sped up Proton Saga and X70 deliveries across Pakistan. The company increased its production last month with a plan to expedite deliveries and sales. The latest updates state that the company has now also streamlined its CKD imports and deliveries, with Saga and X70 rolling off the assembly line regularly.

Reports also claim that Proton is now the only automaker that is enjoying a steady outflow of cars despite a massive devaluation of PKR and restrictions on LC for the import of CKD Kits.

Proton struggled to keep up vehicle sales last year and earlier this year due to logistical difficulties. With the deliveries and production restored, the Malaysian automaker is poised to fulfill its potential.