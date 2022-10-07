Pakistan and Poland To Enhance Cooperation in Energy, Digital Technology, Vehicles, IT and Pharma

Poland and Pakistan can enhance cooperation in energy, digital technology, vehicles, machinery, engineering goods, information technology (IT), pharma, agriculture, and tourism.

Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday said that Pakistan wishes to remain constructively engaged with the EU and its member states to enhance commercial relations in terms of protection and promotion of the social, economic, and other rights of the Pakistani populace.

During a meeting with Poland’s Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski, Federal Minister said that Pakistan seeks to strengthen its international relations as it refocuses towards economic development through trade and connectivity. Bolstering relations with friends and partners remain Pakistan’s topmost priority.

He said that Pakistan and Poland continue to share positive relations in respect of bilateral trade, cooperation in education, and parliamentary linkages among others. He also remarked that Poland produces 80 percent of its energy through coal, and therefore could provide assistance to Pakistan in this field since the country has huge reserves of coal. In March 2023, Pakistan would make its production double, keeping in view its importance in future in the field of energy, said the minister

Polish Envoy conveyed his pleasure towards growing the trade volume between the two countries as Poland had become Pakistan’s 7th largest trading partner in the EU. In FY- 2021-22 total bilateral trade between both counties reached around USD 506.6 million.

He said that both countries have great potential in the field of energy, digital technology, vehicles, machinery, engineering goods, information technology (IT), pharma, agriculture, and tourism, which needs to be enhanced to touch their actual potential.

He also expressed his concerns towards issues faced by some polish companies after a change implemented by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through all commercial banks’ trade sections to control foreign currency reserves.

To this, the minister assured his full support and said all concerns of the polish companies would be addressed immediately after meeting with the stakeholders.

Earlier, the Ambassador expressed his sympathies on the current situation of Pakistan due to the flood and expressed his deep grief on the loss. He also assured full support from the Polish government and non-government organizations in this hour of the trail.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Secretary Muhamad Saleh Ahmed Faruqui, Additional Secretary Syed Hamid Ali, and Joint Secretary Atif Aziz.