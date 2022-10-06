Ishaq Dar Directs Formulation of Agricultural Package Within a Week

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday directed the relevant authorities to devise a wholesome package for the agriculture sector focused on improving productivity and reducing import bill within a week.

While chairing a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister regarding the Kissan Package, the finance minister apprised the participants of the prime minister’s concern for the promotion of the agriculture sector, especially in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah briefed the meeting about the demands put forth by the delegation of farmers during a meeting with the premier. The committee deliberated on all the issues including power tariff for the agriculture sector, solarization of tube wells, and availability of agricultural inputs including fertilizers.

Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema stressed for solarization of tube wells and providing relief to the growers in fertilizer and import of tractors.

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir also apprised the meeting regarding subsidized power tariffs being provided to the farmers.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood, and other officials.