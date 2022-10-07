PALPA to Give Memberships to Pilots of All Pakistani Airlines

The Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has decided to grant memberships to pilots of all airlines operating in the country on Thursday.

The decision was taken on the recommendation of the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Association (IFALPA) to open memberships for all the other airlines of the country besides the Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

A statement from the association in this regard stated that the association’s executive committee offered associate memberships to private airline pilots in the first phase of the step towards the inclusion of all pilots on a single platform.

The statement continued that the decision is a ‘historic’ measure towards the improvement of cooperation in the country’s aviation industry, and the promotion of a more professional environment.

In related news, Virgin Atlantic has decided to suspend winter operations between Manchester and Islamabad. The decision was announced by the British airline’s head of the Middle East, Africa, and India, Liezl Gericke, during a press conference at the Serena hotel in Islamabad.

The British airline, on the other hand, will be adding more flights to the Heathrow-Islamabad and Heathrow-Lahore routes as these routes have turned out to be highly lucrative.