Turkey Deports Hundreds of Pakistanis

Turkiye has announced to deport 172 Pakistani citizens who had allegedly entered the country illegally from neighboring countries. The deportees will return to Pakistan on 10 October 2022.

The Deputy Counsel General of Istanbul had also written a letter to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard.

At the end of last month, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) also deported around 100 Pakistani citizens. They had been involved in violating visa and Iqama laws. They landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Twenty of them had been handed over to the FIA’s Immigration Wing for investigation, while the rest of them were allowed to return home.

KSA had deported 200 Pakistani citizens earlier this year as well. They had also arrived at the Jinnah Airport on two separate flights. They were also allowed to return to their houses after the necessary medical tests.