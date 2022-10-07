PIA to Resume Flights to Turkey Next Month

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to restart flight operations to Turkey on November 14.

A PIA spokesperson revealed that the flights will be operated to Istanbul from the Islamabad and Lahore airports. The airline’s latest Airbus A320 will be used for the Turkey flight operations.

Two and four weekly flights from Islamabad and Lahore respectively. The decision is expected to bring in significant revenue for the national flag carrier that has been trying to cut down on operational costs.

The airline had raised ticket prices last month in the wake of the suspension of railway operations between Lahore and Karachi which brought an increase in the number of passengers.

The one-way PIA airfare from Lahore to Karachi has been raised to Rs. 39,540 while the minimum price of a national airline ticket is Rs. 20,000.

SereneAir tickets from Lahore to Karachi cost Rs. 31,000, AirSial cost Rs. 21,150, and Airblue cost Rs. 19,125.