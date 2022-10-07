CDA Set to Launch Electric Buses for Public Transport in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will soon launch electric buses for the intracity commute. According to CDA officials, electric buses will be run on 6 different public transport routes. The department will also provide space for charging stations for the buses.

CDA will open the tender for bus consultancy on 12th October. The first batch of electric buses will reach Islamabad by the end of December. CDA will build three base stations for e-buses.

The launch of electric buses has been on CDA’s agenda for the past few years. The department also began testing these buses in the twin cities a few days ago. In light of the latest reports, a tangible follow-up to those plans may be inbound.

Route Extention Plan

CDA is preparing to launch 13 new bus routes in two phases. According to CDA Chairman, Capt. (Retd.) Usman Younis, the first phase will see the provision of transport on six congested routes. In the second phase, the administration will procure buses for seven additional routes, he added.

Younis also stated that CDA will also start a route from Faizabad to Pir Wadhai once the IJP road is completed. He added that PIMS will serve as the new routes’ hub, linking the service to Red Line and Orange Line Metro buses.

Meanwhile, CDA is evaluating the feasibility of all routes and is preparing tender documents for various contractors. The department states that its aim is to reduce people’s reliance on private means of transportation to save fuel costs and the environment.