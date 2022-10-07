SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Increase in Price of Food Items

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on October 6, recorded an increase of 0.29 percent due to increase in food items prices, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.44 percent mainly due to increase in prices of tomatoes (305.60 percent), onions (167.80 percent), diesel (92.08 percent), petrol (76.07 percent), pulse gram (70.02 percent), pulse masoor (64.65 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (61.43 percent), mustard oil (61.21 percent), washing soap (60.68 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.66 percent), pulse mash (55.50 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (55.37 percent) and pulse moong (48.34 percent), while decrease observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 percent), chillies powder (42.08 percent), sugar (18.09 percent) and gur (3.16 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.73 points against 205.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.22 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517 and Rs29,518-44,175 increased by 1.22 percent, 1.05 percent, 0.75 percent and 0.51 percent respectively, and for above Rs44,175 it was decreased by 0.08 percent.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (27.40 percent), onions (10.22 percent), bananas (2.24 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (1.18 percent), sugar (0.65 percent), tea prepared (0.57 percent), eggs (0.57 percent), gur (0.55 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.42 percent), bread plain (0.33 percent), sufi washing soap (0.29 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.19 percent), mutton (0.18 percent), cooked beef (0.15 percent), milk fresh (0.09 percent), rice basmati broken (0.05 percent) and curd (0.02 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included petrol super (5.29 percent), pulse masoor (5.16 percent), potatoes (4.87 percent), hi-speed diesel (4.87 percent), LPG (4.49 percent), pulse gram (3.06 percent), pulse mash (1.67 percent), pulse moong (0.98 percent), garlic (0.73 percent), chicken (0.52 percent), mustard oil (0.45 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.36 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.22 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.08 percent).