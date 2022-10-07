Teachers Shut Down Primary Schools After Clashes With Peshawar Police

All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) has decided to shut down all primary schools from tomorrow after Peshawar Police’s baton charge and teargas shelling on the primary school teachers’ protest.

According to reports, the police took action after the teachers’ negotiations with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government failed.

Following the unsuccessful negotiations, the police tried to disperse the protestors gathered in front of the KP Assembly through aerial firing, along with the baton charge and tear gas shelling. As a result, the peaceful protestors began pelting stones at the police.

Consequently, two teachers and two policemen were injured and were moved to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar.

In this regard, the Provincial President of APTA, Aziz Ullah, stated that the protestors will not return unless their conditions are met and demanded answers from police officers who committed brutality on protestors.

It is pertinent to mention that the school teachers demanded promotions from their respective grades and an increase in allowances.

Also, the Peshawar Police has detained over 150 teachers and has warned the protestors that they will be arrested if they come to GT Road. It also raided the Government Higher Secondary School at City No. 1 and arrested the teachers who attempted to exit the school premises.

An FIR has also been filed against 213 protesting schoolteachers, who are accused of interfering with government affairs, vandalizing public property, and pelting stones at the police.