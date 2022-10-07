Daraz Acquires Digital Streaming Rights of ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Daraz, Pakistan’s largest e-commerce platform, will once again be live streaming the ICC T20 World Cup matches on their app for free to ensure that fans from across the country do not miss out on the action.

Since the launch of Daraz Live last year, which has successfully streamed several cricket tournaments already, the platform has become the leading digital streaming destination for Pakistanis to watch their favorite sport.

According to the data from last year’s T20 World Cup, Daraz attracted 436 million views, 8 million live stream unique users, and 138 million likes + comments on the stream.

This year, a large number of matches would be played during daytime (Pakistan Standard Time) due to the difference in time zones, which would make Daraz Live a convenient solution for cricket fans to keep up with the matches live from anywhere.

Muhammad Ammar Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Pakistan, stated, “We are ecstatic to announce that we have once again secured the live streaming rights for the ICC T20 World Cup, and will be bringing the most exciting cricket tournament of the year to Pakistanis free-of-cost.”

“The fact that Daraz attracted the most search interest and traffic compared to other conventional sports streaming platforms last year is a testament to how rapidly digitization is taking place in the country all around.”

“By live streaming cricket games on the app, we have combined entertainment with e-commerce. User engagement during these tends to be at an all-time high, as consumers not only get to enjoy high voltage cricketing action but also add items to their cart while browsing through several categories,” he added.