World Bank to Redirect $96 Million Safety from Locust Funds to Farmers in Flood-Hit Areas

The World Bank (WB) has agreed to redirect its $96 million loan from Locust Emergency and Food Security Project (LEAFS) to the provision of seeds to the farmers in the flood-affected areas, it is learnt reliably here.

The Locust Emergency and Food Security Project(LEAFS) project was approved by ECNEC on April 20, 2021, for a period of three years and the World Bank provided a loan of $200 million for the project, official sources told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ EAD to Establish a Dashboard to Inform Stakeholders About Saudi Development Fund Projects

The project was originally launched to control and mitigate the locust attack in locust-affected areas. However, prior to the launching of the project locust was controlled in December 2020. Since the program was not launched therefore out of the $200 million the government has surrendered $ 104 million to the World Bank, the source said.

Now it has been decided to revise the scope of the Locust Emergency and Food Security Project(LEAFS) project and the remaining $96 million is to be utilized for helping farmers in flood-hit areas. Now funds from LEAFS are being reallocated to cater to the prevailing emergency needs of the farmers in the flood-hit areas of the country.

The total cost of the project is $114.18 million with World Bank as the major shareholder. The lender will provide $96 million, while the remaining $18.18 million will be provided by the Government of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Govt Set to Devise Package for Enhancing IT Exports

In the original project, the beneficiary farmers were those who were facing locust attacks while the revised project provides a protection scheme that ensures immediate relief to farmers and livestock owners in the areas under locust/flood damages. The current project will provide assistance to farmers throughout the country, the source added.