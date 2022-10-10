EU and Pakistan Partner Up to Address Climate Change Challenges

The European Union (EU) and Pakistan on Sunday agreed to further cooperate to address climate change-related challenges through the establishment of a sub-group on climate change.

The 12th European Union (EU) – Pakistan Joint Commission took place in Islamabad to exchange views on all areas of cooperation between the EU and Pakistan.

The EU expressed solidarity with the people affected by unprecedented climate-induced floods ravaging the country and informed them about its contribution to addressing the most urgent needs of the affected population.

Pakistan expressed appreciation for the EU and its member states’ support in mobilizing funds of EUR 123 million as well as in-kind assistance for relief efforts.

Pakistan-side also emphasized the need for additional assistance for the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase. The two sides also agreed to further cooperate to address climate change-related challenges through the establishment of a sub-group on climate change.

The Joint Commission was briefed about the outcomes of the Sub-Group meeting on Democracy, Governance, the Rule of Law and Human Rights. Both sides also presented the results of the Sub-Group meeting on Trade.

They emphasized the importance of EU-Pakistan trade relations and agreed that the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) resulted in an increase in bilateral trade to EUR 12.2 billion in 2021.

Both sides discussed ways to address issues hampering trade and investment. The Pakistan side reiterated its firm commitment to the effective implementation of the 27 international conventions related to GSP+. They also discussed enhancing cooperation in agriculture, food security, and quality standards.

The Joint Commission was briefed about the results of the Sub-Group on Development Cooperation. EU and Pakistan took stock of the progress made in ongoing actions, and exchanged information about the new programming cycle of the EU.

The EU and Pakistan also exchanged views on future programs and longer-term development needs, including achieving the SDGs. The EU informed Pakistan about Global Gateway, a EUR 300 billion co-investment strategy rooted in partnership, sustainability and the rule of law.

Both the EU and Pakistan sides emphasized their commitment to closer cooperation on a comprehensive approach to migration. This includes joint efforts to work towards new opportunities for legal migration. Both sides agreed to launch a comprehensive migration and mobility dialogue before the end of the year.

They also discussed cooperation in the fields of education, culture, science and technology, as well as connectivity and digitalization. The EU welcomed the progress made by Pakistan in the implementation of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Action Plans.

The Joint Commission was co-chaired by Mr. Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service, and Mr. Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Representatives of the relevant Ministries of the Government of Pakistan as well as of the European Commission, the European External Action Service, the Ambassador of the EU to Pakistan, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the EU and observers from EU Member States also participated in the meeting.

It was agreed that the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission would be held in Brussels in 2023