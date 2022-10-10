Islamabad is Getting Pakistan’s First National Autism Center

The Federal Minister for National Health, Abdul Qadir Patel, announced the establishment of the country’s first National Autism Program.

The minister revealed that the government will be establishing an Autism center in Islamabad, as a part of the program, as well as similar centers in all four provinces, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He continued that state-of-the-art centers will provide education as well as therapeutic treatments to autistic children.

He further disclosed that the Parliament is also planning to carry out the legislation work for the protection of autistic children as well as those with other mental disorders, after conducting a comprehensive nationwide survey of the country’s autistic children.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) will reportedly cooperate with the ministry in this regard.

The minister also commended UNICEF’s support in the relief operations for the flood victims.

ALSO READ Foreign Mountaineer Dies in Avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan

UNICEF’s country representative, Abdullah Mohamed Fadil, expressed heartfelt condolences for the recent floods in Pakistan and the consequent loss of lives and property, stressing that the humanitarian organization will continue to provide full support to flood victims in Pakistan.

Minister Patel stated that the ministry is overseeing the supply of essential healthcare facilities to flood victims in coordination with provincial governments, the repair work in flood-affected regions is ongoing and an integrated action plan has been developed for the entire restoration of the health system.